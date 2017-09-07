Competition intensifies in national field hockey … As league activities hit homestretch

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-With only few rounds remaining ahead of the next month’s finals, WOBSC moved four points clear in the Bank Windhoek Men’s Premiership log standings while Saints are seven points clear in the women’s division.

BDO Wanderers coach Andre Stadler was absent as his team took on WOBSC in a tightly contested encounter, but his absence affected the team badly, as the boys just could not execute their normal style of play.

On the other hand, WOBSC were forced to play hard, since they were tied on points with their closest rivals, Saints. As a result of their persistence, WOBSC came out tops with a comprehensive 5-1 triumph, with Riaan Kruger netting a couple of goals for his team.

Afterwards, DTS confronted Saints in an epic match for both clubs, as reflected by the scoreboard. However. DTS claimed a narrow 1-0 victory via a solitary goal from William de Art after taking the game by the scruff of the neck.

In other action, UNAM and NUST locked horns in a competitive match, as none of the teams from two of the biggest educational institutions in the country wanted to lose. After their defeat to BDO Wanderers, UNAM wanted a better performance but it was certainly not as easy as the students could only fashion a narrow 3-1 win. NUST showed some real character to hold their opponents at bay against a very strong UNAM.

In the Women’s Premier League, BDO Wanderers came up against WOBSC at the WHS Davin Astro turf and with the absence of a large chunk of their playing personnel, WOBSC were obliged field to an inexperienced side.

It was a game dominated by midfield play, with both teams creating minimal goalscoring chances, as can be attested by the goalless stalemate.

DTS and Saints then took to the field, which saw the latter showing why they are hot favourites to win the women’s league this season following their 6-1 triumph, with Finch netting a brace.

Elsewhere, UNAM scored eight unanswered goals against a hapless NUST in a one-sided encounter, with Lydia Simon registering her name on the scoresheet on five occasions.

The next matches are slated for this coming weekend at Wanderers Sportfields, Windhoek High School, and Aloe Park in Windhoek, respectively.