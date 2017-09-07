Cabinet resolves to wind-up RCC

Yesterday’s Cabinet meeting resolved to place the Road Contractor Company (RCC) under the Judicial Management, as the first step towards winding up the RCC. The meeting, that was chaired by President Hage Geingob, also instructed the Treasury to immediately pay 398 workers who have until yesterday not received their monthly wages. The next step is now for the Cabinet decision to be tabled in the National Assembly, for Parliament to give its blessings, and the green right to apply for the Judicial Management through the High Court. The Minister of Public Enterprises Leon Jooste was at pains to assure the public that “there is no reason for anyone to panic.” “For all intents and purposes, it is business as usual [at RCC.]”