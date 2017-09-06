Toxic masculinity causes extreme violence

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-A psychosexual educator from South Africa who facilitated a three-day workshop said society has conditioned people in such a way that men are expected to bottle up their emotions instead of expressing themselves.

“That’s where we get extreme violence,” said Delene van Dyk of 2nd Sight Consulting, referring to it as toxic masculinity attributed to society expecting men to simply contain their emotions.

Van Dyk, who is contracted by the Southern Africa HIV and AIDS Information Dissemination Service (SAfAIDS), cited an example of a birthday party for a boy and asked: “If you were to take a gift, would it be a doll or toy gun?”

The response to her question varied but most people in the room said they would rather get a gun as a birthday gift for a boy because a toy gun is associated with boys, while dolls are associated with girls.

It was also noted that despite this dogmatic approach men who showed emotions and compassion seemed to care more for their families, though these attributes were associated more with females.

She explained that society has conditioned people in such a way that if a boy is seen playing with a doll he would be labelled a “moffie” – which is a derogatory term for an effeminate person or homosexual.

But Van Dyk said it has not scientifically been proven that a boy who plays with dolls as a child will turn out to be a homosexual later in life.

Instead, when boys play with dolls they learn about their caring and nurturing emotions, which occur in both men and women, said Van Dyk.

Playing with a gun, on the other hand, has negative consequences as that affirms to a child from an early age that it is “okay to shoot your girlfriend on Valentine’s Day”, according to Van Dyk.

She was speaking during a presentation of ‘The Binaries and Boxes (Or Not!)’ model, which she developed with the aim to demystify the intricacies of human sexuality.

Van Dyk told participants that over 90 percent of people she worked with had a negative sexual blueprint. During the binaries and boxes concept she taught delegates to fully understand sexuality, sex, gender, transgender, sexual orientation and sexual practices.

She has trained close to 20,000 people in South Africa and beyond related to men sleeping with men and women sleeping with women.

Meanwhile, Van Dyk explained the Key Populations – Representation, Evidence and Advocacy for Change in Health (KP REACH).

SAfAIDS is conducting the workshop in order to reinforce the “Namibian champions’ readiness to carry out the country level advocacy work”.

This is with the aim to address stigma and discrimination as a barrier to HIV prevention, testing and treatment services among key populations.

“We really struggled to get champions for this project,” Van Dyk said, explaining that the ‘champions’ were missing flights and that has cost implications on the finances of the project.

She added that despite Namibia being among Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Malawi, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Zambia for which SAfAIDS sourced funds for the project, it’s been like Namibia has been the “stepchild” of the regional initiative that advocates against harmful social practices.