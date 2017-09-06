Tjizu back in the lower courts

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Former public prosecutor Ivan Tjizu has made a return to Windhoek’s lower court in Katutura after his appeal was dismissed by the High Court earlier this year.

Tjizu made an appearance in the dock before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky, alongside his co-accused, Panduleni Mweendeleli Sackaria, and clearly still hopes to regain his freedom.

It is understood he will bring a formal bail application based on new facts that emerged since investigations into the case have been finalised.

Tjizu has approached the court on numerous occasions to be released on bail, but the court has stood its ground, noting that Tjizu has influence over potential suspects and witnesses, and as a public officebearer there is concern over potential disappearance of dockets and interference with investigations,.

However, his co-accused Sackaria was granted bail in the amount of N$30,000.

Tjizu and Sackaria are yet to stand trial on the charges of fraud, racketeering, corruptly using their office and position for self-gratification and corruptly using false documents to conspire to commit offences under the Anti-Corruption Act.

State Prosecutor Victoria Thompson informed the court that investigations into the matter have been finalised and the case had been forwarded already to the prosecutor general’s office for a decision.

Tjizu was arrested in 2016 in connection to a purported witness fees scam that transpired while he was stationed at Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Lüderitz Street. It is alleged the scam cost the State more than N$410,000.

The accused allegedly worked together with a web of people to fraudulently claim witness fees for people who had travelled from outside Windhoek and were arranged to pose as state witnesses. Witness fees were then falsely claimed and paid out.

Magistrate Kubersky this week postponed the matter to February 7, 2018 to give time to the prosecutor general to go through the case and make a decision.