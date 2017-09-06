Play continues schools tour

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The play, The Porridge Queen, continues at eight more selected government secondary schools starting this Friday until September 15.

These schools are Dr Lemmer SS (Hardap), Cornelius Goraseb SS (Kunene), Etosha SS (Tsumeb), Eenhana SS (Ohang-wena),David Sheehama SS (Omusati), Noordgrens SS (Kavango East), Kandjimi Murangi SS (Kavango East) and Katima Combined School (Zambezi).

An estimated total of 6,000 secondary school learners are expected to attend the performances. The performances at schools will be staged for free as part of the academic day and will be followed by discussions on entrepreneurial subject matter.

The tour of the play by the Committed Artists of Namibia (CAN) has been made possible by a sponsorship from FNB Holdings for the second time this year to the tune of N$40,000.