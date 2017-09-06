Nekundi gets top job at Standard Bank

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Standard Bank has confirmed the appointment of Sindano Nekundi as its new marketing manager of corporate and investment banking and business banking. Having been a strategic marketing professional for the past eight years, including serving four years within the banking industry, Nekundi looks forward to the challenge that his new role presents at the bank.

“I feel this is a great step in the right direction for my marketing career. I aim to make a lasting and visual difference, as well as helping to ensure that marketing operations are optimised. I look forward to the challenge of working with our marketing team in further strengthening our brand together with the assistance of our Standard Bank family. This is a new position in the bank with a focus on business and corporate marketing and I’m looking forward to building this capacity for Standard Bank,” said Nekundi. In his new role Nekundi is tasked with developing and implementing the corporate and investment banking and business banking marketing and communication strategy and activities, as well as manage and execute their campaigns, events and projects and provide specialist advice.

Nekundi joined Standard Bank on August 1.