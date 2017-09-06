Namibian junior scoops SA crowns

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Namibian Maiya Ndeutala, 8, added yet another two accolades two her belt when she was crowned Beauty with Purpose third runner-up and Platinum Award fourth runner-up at ‘Miss Toddler and Teen of the World’ in South Africa last weekend.

Ndeutala was also selected to represent Namibia again at the same pageant next year.

Her participation in this pageant came when she was crowned Miss Princess Namibia 2016 in her age category, 8-10, qualifying her to take part in the international pageant.

A total of 124 girls from different countries including South Africa and Botswana took part. Being a Miss Toddler and Teen of the World finalist requires not only being on stage but also a lot of involvement in serving the community.

Hence Maiya and her family are appealing to businesses and individuals all over the country, especially in the coastal and northern parts of Namibia, to assist her with any type of donation such as non-perishable foods, toiletries and cash to be able to serve the community as a goodwill ambassador and prepare herself for next year’s pageant.

Maiya was automatically entered in the Miss Princess Namibia 2016 pageant organised by Zhephyr Namibia.

Her passion for modelling started when she first attended a school pageant at Makalani Primary School in Grootfontein in 2015, when she was just six years old.

In 2016, her mother entered her in Miss Swakopmund 2016 where she was crowned as the First Princess, Best in Style and Best Creative Wear.