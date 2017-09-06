MTC reviews data to refund affected customers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-MTC’s chief human capital & corporate affairs officer, Tim Ekandjo has expressed appreciation to all MTC customers for having accommodated MTC during its recent software system enhancements.

He noted that MTC is analysing data during the system enhancements to refund affected customers, where necessary.

“We are well aware that some self-help services, such as mobile banking, bundle purchases and balance enquiries continued [were] being interrupted when we expected them to have been up due to unforeseen circumstances, and our teams have communicated this duly to all affected customers.

“We are also aware that some customers registered complaints of either airtime or data that were not loaded, or depleted and our teams are in the process of analysing the data to ensure that all the affected customers are refunded.

“We have already started the refund process for different scenarios this week and hope to complete all refunds by Friday, September 8. Customers affected will receive an SMS to notify them of the refund and the reason for the refund,” said Ekandjo.

MTC previously announced that on July 8 and 15, both post-paid and pre-paid customers would experience interruptions in mobile banking, MTC money, bundle purchases and balance enquiries, and that interruptions would be kept to the minimum and scheduled during early morning hours.

“We have also taken note of the mobile banking customers, who recharged and whose balances were incorrect after the recharges, we are also in the process of rectifying those to ensure that customers are not negatively affected,” Ekandjo added.

“We would like to sincerely thank our customers for their patience during this rather frustrating period and wish to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused in various instances. Our top priority is now to finalise all refunds as a matter of urgency,” he concluded.