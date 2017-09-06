First round of Bank Windhoek NVF Cup concludes

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Twenty-four teams from all corners of the country participated in the first round of the 2017 Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) Cup at The Dome in Swakopmund over the weekend.

Teams from all regional associations participated in the group stage of the competition. Participants were highly competitive as a lot was at stake. The winning teams were guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals stage slated for Katima Mulilo from Saturday to Sunday, September 16-17.

With a total of N$46,000 in prize monies and individual prizes, as well as the bragging rights up for grabs, the teams gave it their all in the first round played over five set matches to determine the winners of the groups.

Teams participated in four groups of three teams each, and the top two per group advanced to the quarterfinals. It proved to be a relatively easy round for defending champions Khomas Nampol in the men’s draw, as they won their games convincingly and set themselves up for a quarterfinal entry.

The Unam Katima Mulilo men’s team made sure a local team will be part of the quarter finals in their home turf. They pushed Volleyball stalwarts NDF to a five set match and won their match against Unam Viper Rundu Campus. The Rundu youngster team, Toxic Serves, showed great heart, having taken a knock in their ranks through the drafting of most of their top players to the NSSU u/17 COSSASA Ballgames Team. They unfortunately did not manage to progress to the quarterfinal round.

In the women’s draw, last year’s runners-up SKW progressed with relative ease. They showcased their resolve and experience in the competition. Khomas Nampol and NDF women also made a convincing start to their campaign with the Khomas teams taking the top spots in their respective groups.

The second round will take place at the University of Namibia’s (Unam) Katima Mulilo campus on the weekend of September 16-17. This will be the first time that the town hosts such a tournament.

The finals of the NVF Cup will then take place on Saturday, September 30 in Windhoek. This will see the best four teams, per league, fighting to become the Bank Windhoek NVF Cup 2017 champions.