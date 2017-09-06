Basketball Artists School prepares kids for future careers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Participants successfully completed their Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation Career Week recently held in Windhoek.

Around 30 young people between 12 and 19 years participated in numerous activities in order to explore different careers, gain practical experience and find their talents. Aside from classic activities in the area of the fire department and police, they learned about various careers, including that of a pilot, chartered accountant, baker, farmer, carpenter, among others.

“We succeeded to have almost thirty different activities in one week, which was a lot of work, but finally all participants benefited a lot and some even got their first job offers” said BAS Coordinator Malakia Matias, who organised the week together with director Ramah Mumba, operations manager Lucia Mokomele and DOSB expert Frank Albin.

BAS Foundation is supported by the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) with the project “Free Throw – Basketball Artists against HIV & AIDS”.