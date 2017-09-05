Zambezi ready for Skorpion Zinc Cup battle

Staff Reporter

With five days to go before the start of the 2017 Skorpion Zinc Under-17 Cup in Windhoek, the Zambezi Region is well-prepared and planning to go all the way.

Scheduled to have their first match against Oshana Region on Friday at the NFA technical centre, Zambezi Region coach Simanga Simanga has given assurances that they will walk away as champions of this year’s Scorpion Zinc Cup.

Simanga, who has been coaching the under-17 team for more than two years, says judging from previous years, the only crucial point they need to focus on is confidence. The rest he will leave up to the players to work out on the pitch.

Noting that as Hardap Region and Kavango West are both good on the ball they will have to be well prepared, because they will be under constant pressure, he added.

Simanga further acknowledged that Oshana’s Kuse football academy might work to the region’s advantage and wondered what it would mean to win the fourth edition of the youth tournament.

Simanga believes it would be great encouragement for the younger boys, as it will raise their spirits and push them to work harder, while also giving them hope of making it into the national team.

“They need to know that they are part and parcel of people who can make a mark,” Simanga said.

He sees it as crucial that his team stands together and fights together, saying if the players can understand the importance of uniting on the pitch and playing as a unit instead of individually, then Zambezi will surely take the cup.

Zambezi will compete in Group C, alongside Kavango West, Oshana and Hardap Region, while group A will see Otjozondjupa, Omusati, Omaheke, Kunene and Karas clash, leaving Group B with Ohangwena, Kavango East, Oshikoto, Erongo and Khomas.