‘Struggle kids’ hold remembrance for Ndatipo

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Scores of ‘struggle kids’ over a week ago unveiled a tombstone in remembrance and honour of their fellow ‘struggle kid’ the late Frieda Ndatipo, who was shot and killed by an unknown person on August, 27, 2014 when they held a demonstration outside Swapo offices.

Ndatipo died from a gunshot fired by an unknown person during a violent confrontation with the police near Swapo headquarters where they were demonstrating.

The tombstone was unveiled at Ehafo, Okongo in the Ohangwena Region.

According to the organisers, Ndatipo was one of their great leaders hence her role in the struggle kids’ fight for employment is worth remembering each year.

“She needs to be remembered each year because her death touched many hearts of the exile kids, from which many of us have benefitted. Therefore, we did this to pay respect to her since many of us have got employment through the struggle that cost Ndatipo’s life,” said Lukas Ashivudhi, who is the chairman of the organising committee for the tombstone unveiling.

Ashivudhi said they prepared for the occasion for about three months.

Ashivudhi added they are appealing to the government to assist Ndatipo’s three children as at the time of her death she came to struggle for the future bread of her children.

“Many of us have got jobs, secured opportunities to further our studies, therefore let these opportunities benefit Ndatipo’s children too, and we should make sure they become beneficiaries,” Ashivudhi urged fellow ‘struggle kids’.He further advised his peers to uphold the peace and unity in the country and follow the footsteps of unity excelled in by their parents when they were in exile.

“Let’s be united whether we are working, educated or not, as under the leadership of Swapo we need to embrace the spirit of unity like our parents did in exile.”