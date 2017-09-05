Rundu to suspend, investigate divisional heads

John Muyamba

Rundu-Rundu Town Council intends putting three of its senior officials on precautionary suspension due to serious allegations of misconduct against them, that include but are not limited to financial misconduct, contravention of the Local Authorities Act, as well as corruptly using their positions and office for self-gratification in their capacity as divisional heads at the town council.

The council wants the trio out of the way while conducting investigations into the allegations of misconduct against them and it gave them three working days, starting Friday and ending Tuesday to provide the town council in writing with reasons why they should not be suspended.

The three senior officials at council targeted for precautionary suspension are the strategic executive for corporate services Herman Haingura, the divisional head of technical and mechanical affairs Leevi Kakukuru and the divisional head of environmental health Sithembinkosi Moyo.

While on suspension pending finalisation of the investigations the trio will get their salaries with full benefits.

“We cannot divulge more information on that at the moment,” stated the acting CEO Mathews Naironga on Friday, suggesting Monday may be a more suitable time to give feedback.

On June 30, the council made a decision and suspended its administrative chief, Romanus Haironga, for three months with full pay and benefits due to alleged meddling with ongoing investigations against him and his administrative staff at the town council. Since then Mathews Naironga has been acting as CEO.

“Kindly take notice that as the chairperson of the management committee of Rundu Town Council, I take the allegations against you in a very serious light and I intend to institute an investigation to determine if the allegations are true or not,” the suspension notice letters seen by this reporter and signed by Annastasia Antonio, the chairperson of Rundu Town Council management committee, stated.

“However, before I finalise the decision on whether I should place you on precautionary suspension, I need to obtain representations from you to inform me if there are any reasons why I should not suspend you from duty while the investigations are carried out,” Antonio wrote.

Investigations at the town council date back to May 16, when Rundu Mayor Verna Sinimbo signed a letter appointing a private investigators agency and a legal practitioner to conduct investigations into alleged incidents of corrupt practices within the council. Since the appointment of the private investigator, details have emerged on the scope of the rot within the town council.

Taking action… Chairperson of the management committee of Rundu Town Council Annastasia Antonio, who wrote the suspension notices to three top executives at the council, who are suspected of corrupt dealings.