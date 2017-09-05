Robbery at Bank Windhoek Rehoboth branch

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Bank Windhoek this morning confirmed that a burglary took place at its Rehoboth branch in the early hours of Monday morning. The Rehoboth branch was subsequently closed to allow police investigations to conclude on the matter.

Bank Windhoek apologised for any inconvenience that the incident caused and pledged to reopen the branch today for normal trading hours.

Barely two weeks ago, thieves targeted another bank when they stole N$440,000 from the First National Bank (FNB) ATM at the old power station in the Southern Industrial Area of Windhoek. The robbery also took place on a Monday morning, where thieves used a cutting torch to access the ATM.

“It is an organised group and they know what they are doing. They are not (money) spenders – which is common among robbers. They are keeping a low profile,” stated a police source, who added that there are about five known professional torch cutters around the city.

After FNB’s ATM robbery Khomas regional police commander Commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa told New Era yesterday the method used indicates that it is people who know what they are doing, because they are trying to destroy the evidence – that is why they cut the cameras and took the server, so that their movements and identity are not detected.