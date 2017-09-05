Nujoma denounces selfishness, get rich quick

Nuusita Ashipala

Oshikondiilongo-The founding president Sam Nujoma said the second war towards economic emancipation requires Namibians to set aside their selfish ambitions and instant wealth accumulation.

He said it further requires the nation to uphold the spirit of patriotism and nationalism in order to continue developing the country further and move it to greater heights.

“The second phase of the struggle will require the same sacrifice and selflessness that the first struggle demanded. We should unite and work hard to bring about genuine economic independence so that all Namibians can enjoy the fruits of independence,” he urged.

Nujoma made the comments at the opening of the Clemens Kashuupulwa growth centre at Oshikondiilongo in Okatana Constituency, Oshana Region.

The centre, which was a military base during the struggle for independence, is named after the first councillor of Okatana Constituency, now the Governor of Oshana Region Clemens Kashuupulwa.

The growth point consists of a mahangu processing plant and an elderly pensioners’ shelter built by the Okatana community through resources they put together.

Nujoma said the infrastructure complements government’s efforts and is also a step in the right direction to improve the socio-economic development of Okatana and the country at large.Nujoma said that naming the centre after Kashuupulwa is a good deed to remember the heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle.

At the event Nujoma was presented with gifts from women in the community.