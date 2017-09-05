MTC opens shop at Eenhana

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Driven by its zeal to provide excellent service and accessibility of services to the public, Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has opened a brand new shop at Eenhana to serve the clientele of that town.

The new mobile home is the first for the town of Eenhana and overall the 33rd store in the country and it will offer full range of MTC Services.

“We ever remain focus on our customer philosophy and promise to make sure that we provide quality telecommunication services to all our customers, where ever they are, through continuous and innovative thinking underpinned by excellent service – and the commissioning of the Eenhana mobile home is a testimony to that objective” enthused Tim Ekandjo, the chief human capital and corporate affairs officer at MTC.

Ekandjo added that the Eenhana Mobile Home rests directly in the company newest strategic outlook as underwritten by its 081Every1 project, which seeks to ensure 100 percent population density network coverage in the next two years.

Previously Eenhana residents and from the surroundings either had to trek to Ondangwa or Oshikango Mobile Homes – a distance of nearly 70 kilometers in each direction for services

Besides its own network of Mobile Homes, MTC also relies on around 60 main dealers and over three-thousand small retailers who sell a diverse variety of MTC related services to a customer base of 2 million from their business outlets – thus providing an unmatched footprint of MTC services countrywide.

The shop was commissioned at a cost of N$1 million and is situated at Ewaneno Centre, Shop 1, Sam Nujoma Drive.