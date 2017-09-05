Ministry of Agriculture, Water And Forestry

Query: The Namibian Sun reported that government admitted that it failed to make sure that the people of Akutsima and Amarika get potable water from the multi-million dollar desalination plant that was donated by Germany about a decade ago?

Response: Firstly, the desalination plants were donated on 2 November 2013, which is four years ago. The government did not fail; this is a misinterpretation of what was said. When the plants were installed, the population at the respective settlements was less than it is today. Now it has tripled, which has added more pressure on the plants, thus more breakdowns.

Query: Tell us the conditions that were attached to the donation?

Response: The condition attached to the donation was to donate the plants to Namibians, but government is the full owner of the plants. This is a new technology, which the department of water affairs and forestry has to take on board and for spare parts to be acquired from outside the country. The issue of government failing to repair is thus taken out of context. Government is doing everything possible. It must be understood that the plants are pilot research projects. They are being tested and monitored on their viability, adaptability, affordability and suitability, to mention some of the piloting measures.

Query: What condition was agreed on for Namibia to accept the plants, which are apparently computerised, and that such system is monitored in Germany?

Response: The computerised system is being monitored in Germany, as per the conditions of the warrant by the manufacturers, since it’s a research project and a new system in a semi-arid country like Namibia. However, the communication channels are there and assistance can be requested via email.

Query: Does the government have competent people or skills to repair the broken plants and how much will it cost for such repairs?

Response: Yes, the government has competent people and skills to repair the plants. Training was conducted to reinforce the skills needed to repair the plants. The government is looking at allocating permanent personnel, who will operate the plants on a full-time basis. The repair cost cannot be quantified, as it varies from time to time. The only fixed cost will be the salary and the transport costs. In addition, government is also looking at alternate ways to supply water to the affected communities.

Query: When will these plants be repaired for people to have water?

Response: Potable water is currently being provided to the affected community by water tankers, and two waterpoints installed by the Ministry of Land Reform. As soon as all required parts are available, the needed repairs will be done. It is the objective of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry that the plants run 24-hours a day, for community members to have access to potable water in the said localities.

* Margaret Kalo, senior public relations officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry. E-mail: margaret.kalo@mawf.gov.na