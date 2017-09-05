Man struck by stray bullet

Roland Routh

Windhoek-An unidentified man, 23, was hit by a random stray bullet at around 23h30 on Sunday night along Monte Christo Road in Havana location, Windhoek. It is alleged the man was walking in the road when the bullet struck him on his right leg and left arm. He was admitted at the Katutura Hospital in a stable condition.

The police in Mariental are asking the public’s assistance in a case of hit-and-run that occurred in Mariental during the early hours of Monday morning. According to the weekend crime report, Natasha Muller, 39, was found in the middle of the road at Oshiwanapenduka location by members of the police and taken to hospital, where she was declared dead.

It is suspected the deceased was hit by a car. Anyone with information about the incident or the driver of the vehicle is requested to contact Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay on 081-1298473.

Rape

At Nkurenkuru it was reported that a 30-year-old man was arrested after he forcefully had intercourse with a 26-year-old woman he offered a lift to at about 01h30 on Saturday morning in the Simanya area.

According to Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, it is alleged the suspect called the woman who was on her way home and offered her a lift. However, when the victim got into the car he drove the car into bushes nearby, where he started beating the victim, undressed her and sexually violated her.

The police at Outapi arrested a 25-year-old man after he reportedly bragged to his elder sister that he would impregnate an 11-year-old Grade 5 learner and she decided to report the incident.

According to Shikwambi, the suspect dragged the minor to his room, tied her hands behind her back and raped her, after which he kept her in his room until school closed for the day. He then threatened her not to tell anyone about the rape, but incriminated himself when he bragged to his sister.

Burned to death

An inquest docket was opened at Okatope after Jordan Nendongo burned to death on Monday morning at around 00h00. It was reported the deceased was on his way home from cuca shops heavily intoxicated and decided to sleep in the bush near his house.

It is suspected that he tried to light a cigarette and in the process the grass caught fire. The fire was noticed by his housemates, who tried to render assistance, but in vain. The matches were found in his left hand.

Also at Okatope in the Oshikoto Region, a case of unnatural death was reported. According to the crime report, the mother of two-month-old Eliaser Nghinamwedi realised he was not breathing when she wanted to breastfeed him at around 02h00 on Sunday morning at Ompinge Village, Onankali.

At Orupembe in Kunene Region the police are investigating a case of unnatural death after 57-year-old Johannes Kasupi collapsed and died while serving guests at Kunene Camp on Saturday. The fatal incident, which is as yet unexplained, occurred at around 19h00 that day.