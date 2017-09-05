Katima Youth netball team clinches Zambezi leg

Staff Reporter

Katima Mulilo-Hosts Katima Youth Netball Team recorded a well deserved victory in the Zambezi leg of the Dinolo Super Netball Tourney.

African Deli launched its Dinolo Super Netball Tourney in the Khomas Region in June, this year. So far, Khomas, Erongo, Hardap, Kavango West, Oshana, Omaheke, Omusati, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, //Kharas and Zambezi have competed in the tourney.

“The core of our project is directly tied to the heartbeat of our National Development goals, notably the “Growth at Home Strategy” and the “Harambee Prosperity Plan,” reads a statement from the event organisers.

It further states that national tourney is part of the company’s corporate social Investment programme. “Through this initiative, we are bringing women together to have fun and at the same time allowing them and their supporters an opportunity to interact with us”.

African Deli has committed itself towards the development of netball in the country through this particular venture. African Deli is a new homegrown start-up, founded in 2013 as a food manufacturer providing quality, healthy, good affordable and convenient ready-made traditional food.

“We at African Deli understand the importance and physical well-being through sports, bringing communities together to enjoy this adrenaline-pumping sporting gathering. So, for netball enthusiasts, this is not only an adventure, but also a great way to keep fit”.

The tourneys will be staged in all 14 regions with the winner from each region to contest the finals in Swakopmund on the 30th of this month.

Last weekend’s winners were as follows:

Katima Youth Team N$2, 000

Unam N$1 500

Real Cheetahs N$1 000

The next leg of the national tourney will be held in Kavango East Region, Sports Stadium, Rundu, Saturday September 9, starting at 08h00 sharp.

The event organisers have called on would-be participating teams to register for the remaining four regions. Interested parties can contact tournament coordinator Charlane Minnaar @081-3306427 and Anne-Marie Molatudi @085-3273715 or marie.molatudi@gmail.com