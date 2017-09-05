Haingura wants court interdict against Kasuto

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-The Namibia National Teachers Union (NANTU) is seeking written approval from sister unions for National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) to urgently approach the High Court, tribunal or any forum to interdict and restrain Ismael Kasuto from presenting himself as the union president.

The letter bearing NANTU secretary general Basilius Haingura’s signature states that approaching the court or any forum would prevent Kasuto from attending any meeting under the name of NUNW.

Haingura is also seeking approval that Sisa Namandje be appointed to present the federation and if necessary bring proceedings to court on behalf of the NUNW.

The letter states that the NUNW will defend a dispute of compliance with the Constitution and non-compliance with Section 60 of the Labour Act lodged with the labour commissioner by the MUN and served by way of letter on Sisa Namandje on August 23.

Haingura said NANTU is moving a motion to have an urgent round robin resolution in terms of clause 9.4.7 of the NUNW’s constitution for the above stated purpose.

He said NUNW affiliates are concerned about Kasuto’s conduct and were left with no option, but to approach Sisa Namandje Attorneys to take legal action on behalf of NUNW and its affiliates to stop Kasuto from causing further confusion amongst workers and the public through his conduct.

Haingura said the MUN had lodged a dispute on the grounds of non-compliance with section 60 of the Labour Act, which he wants the NUNW to oppose.

Kasuto was reportedly removed as NUNW president on August 19 at a special central executive committee (CEC) meeting and was replaced by the NUNW’s first vice president Albert Liswaniso, who was installed as acting president.

Kasuto maintains the CEC meeting was unconstitutional and that Liswaniso is retired and was not supposed to be at the meeting at the first place.

Kasuto has since been threatened with legal action by Namandje on behalf of union federation to stop representing himself as union president and if he continues it will result in an urgent court application.

Kasuto recently told New Era that the NUNW and its lawyers are at liberty to pursue any legal avenues they want to explore.

Asked about the latest move by NANTU, Kasuto asked who gave the initial instruction to Sisa and why moving for a round robin resolution after their threats through their legal team.