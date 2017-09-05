Four to go on trial over N$900,000

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A former employee in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry and his three co-accused are set to stand trial next year for allegedly defrauding the ministry and the Namibia Development Corporation (NDC) of more than N$900,000.

Willem Mulokoshi 38, Leevy Lee Abrahams, 48, Salvadoro Heita, 48, and Martha Shomaina Mulokoshi, 45, face charges of corruption and fraud in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court.

Although Mulokoshi failed to make an appearance in court as scheduled with his co-accused, which subsequently resulted in an arrest warrant being issued against him, the court decided it would be suitable to have the group take the stand on June 25, 2018.

The four were arrested in 2011 following an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Two companies, namely Heita Building Construction CC and Leevy Lexcus Investments CC also face criminal charges.

The prosecution alleges that Mulokoshi, at the time he was employed by the ministry as an agricultural training officer, used his position to fabricate construction tender documents indicating that goods and services had been rendered to Shadikongoro irrigation project in the Kavango Region.

Such documents were presented to ensure the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry released funds for the alleged services and goods.

A payment was made by the NDC into Heita’s Heita Building Construction CC in an amount of N$243,500.

N$499,937.20 was paid into Abrahams’ company Leevy Lexcus Investments CC. Heita Building Construction CC received a second payment of N$236,100 which was authorised by the ministry.

The ministry and the NDC are said to have made a total loss of N$979,500, although no services or goods were ever rendered by the two close corporations.

All four accused have bail of N$15,000 each.

Magistrate Alexis Diergaardt postponed the case for a plea and trial and for the court to search for Mulokoshi.