Dramatic confession in Stoop murder, robbery case

Roland Routh

Windhoek-An accused who for the past five years denied his involvement in the robbery and murder of 70-eight-year-old Gideon Johannes (Koos) Stoop made a surprising U-turn in court late last week claiming he was “reborn” and needed to tell the truth.

Erwin Kasorere Tjiueza Katjingisua, 33, informed Judge Alfred Siboleka that it was indeed him, his elder brother George Tjikuao Katjingisua, 34, and Nelsiene Utiapatie Kauaria, 32, that were responsible for the murder and robbery of Stoop, who was killed at a flat he rented in Cimbebasia.

The Katjingisua siblings and Kauaria are charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, and conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The State alleges the three during the period August 28 to 29, 2009 killed Stoop at his flat at Erf 304 in Shilunga Street in Cimbebasia, a residential suburb of Windhoek. According to Erwin, he and George arrived at the house of Stoop just minutes after Stoop had parked his car.

He went to knock and when Stoop opened the door he grabbed him by the front of his T-shirt and threatened Stoop with a knife to reveal the whereabouts of a bag of money Kauaria told them about, Erwin informed the court.

He testified he and Kauaria had hatched the plan three days before the robbery to rob Stoop, who was the boyfriend of Kauaria. He then introduced George to the plan, who agreed to go along with the plot, Erwin told the court.

He went on to say that while he was busy torturing the elderly man with the knife and a screwdriver to reveal where the money was hidden, George and Kauaria ransacked the place looking for the bag of money.

The deceased, however, continued to say he only had N$50 with him and pleaded to be left alone, Erwin said, adding that he then started to stab the old man. The deceased started to scream, which forced him to remove the T-shirt, rip it into two pieces and gag the old man with one piece, while using the other to bind his hands.

He then put his hands on the mouth of Stoop “until he became quiet,” Erwin informed the court, in the same vein denying he had the intention to kill the deceased. After this, they put Stoop in the shower and left with a TV set, Wahl hair clippers, a car radio/tape and the bloody clothes of the deceased, Erwin said.

The defense attorneys for his co-accused told Erwin their clients deny all his evidence. The matter was then postponed to October 9 for continuation of trial. All three accused remain in custody.