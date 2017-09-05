Bank Windhoek staff arrested over break-in

Roland Routh

Windhoek-Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi has revealed to New Era that two people were arrested in connection with the break-in at Bank Windhoek in Rehoboth that took place on Monday morning at about 03h00.

Kanguatjivi yesterday confirmed both arrested persons are employees of the bank.

They cannot be identified as they will only appear in court today on charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

The amount involved is reportedly N$1.3 million and Kanguatjivi was rather stingy with information as the investigation is still at a very critical stage.