Sports commission officials languish in jail

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-It seems it will be a long walk to freedom for the hastily departed Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) personnel Ivonne Nande, 35, and Walter Haseb, 46.

The pair, who made another brief appearance in court on Friday, were arrested following an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for the misappropriation of about N$5 million at the NSC during 2016.

The duo were meant to proceed with the bail hearing in an attempt to convince the court why they are suitable to be released on bail and let into society. The matter however could not proceed as scheduled as Nande’s attorney Kadhila Amoomo had other pending matters in the High Court.

The mood became subdued when they were informed by the magistrate Vanessa Stanley that the case will only be heard on September 20.

Making an appearance from custody, Nande and Haseb both denied guilt. The pair have been shifting blame between themselves about who is responsible for the disappearance of the money at the commission.

As it stands, Nande is accused of having cashed 26 cheques worth over N$2 million. All the cheques were written in the names of different sports associations, which however never received the funds.

Nande, who resigned from her position as development officer from NSC on July 17, did not dispute that she cashed cheques on behalf of NSC, but indicated she did not pocket it either for personal use.

There is however no record of where the money went.

Nande’s co-accused Haseb, who was employed at NSC from 2007 until 2016, holding various positions including that of acting chief administrator and head of finance and administration, has not disputed the fact that he signed off the cheques.

Haseb has bluntly denied ever receiving the money from the cheques he signed off.