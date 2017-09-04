Robbery goes all wrong in Olympia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-What was meant to be a quick way of making money for four robbers turned into a murder scene when one of them was shot in Olympia on Saturday night.

The four suspects were allegedly in the process of robbing a house in P. Danilowitz Street, Olympia in Windhoek when they were caught off-guard by the owner’s son.

According to the Namibian Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, the owner of the house was on a farm outside Windhoek when he received a call from the security company that his house alarm had gone off.

“The owner of the house informed his son to go and inspect the house to see what was wrong. When he arrived at the house with his three friends the son found four suspects in the house,” explained Kanguatjivi.

The robbers allegedly started firing shots in the direction of the son, who returned fire. During the shooting one of the robbers was hit and died on the spot.

The unidentified robber was found in possession of a 7.65mm pistol loaded with five rounds, and without a serial number, in his hand.

“The murder suspect has not been arrested as the docket will be submitted for the prosecutor general’s decision at the conclusion of the police investigation,” said Kanguatjivi.

The other three robbers managed to flee the scene with two televisions and they have not yet been traced.

According to the police, the owner of the house is yet to open a case of housebreaking and theft.