Mwiya impressed with NPL’s display of unity and progress

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Chief administrator of the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) Freddy Mwiya has applauded the efforts so far made by the country’s premier football clubs in making sure football activities are soon restored and that significant progress is made in resuscitating the Namibia Premier League (NPL).

As earlier reported, the NPL this weekend officially endorsed, confirmed and installed prominent lawyer and African Stars chairman Patrick Kauta as new league chairman and Black Africa chairman Boni Paulinho as vice-chairman. Both Kauta and Paulinho were elected unopposed.

At its elective congress held in the capital on Saturday, the NPL also unveiled its new executive committee members, which comprises of Peter Nakurua (Tura Magic), Victor Hamunyela (Civics), Gabriel Tjombe (Eleven Arrows), Marley Ngarizemo (Young Africa) and Thomas Shapi (Rundu Chiefs).

The new NPL headship is expected to meet between tomorrow and Wednesday to deliberate on a few minor issues around the league’s future plans and also to try and come up with a suitable kickoff date for the league’s activities. The league has been dormant for over a year now.

Although it is still early days and the NPL’s new leadership is yet to be introduced formally to various sport stakeholders, Mwiya, however, said he has been following all NPL activities with keen interest and the progress made so far is quite impressive, especially the voting of a new leadership and the overall unity displayed by the clubs.

“With the election of a new leadership one can really see the efforts of the clubs and their desire to see football activities return to our various stadiums. I’m particularly impressed by their display of unity and their spirit of oneness – that is what we all expect. Although formal communication is yet to be made regarding the new leadership, I would however still like to applaud them for making good progress and putting in so much effort. As Namibians we are all happy to see and read about such great progress being made,” said Mwiya in a brief interview with New Era Sport.