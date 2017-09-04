Cream of crop honoured

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-To be recognised for outstanding achievement is one of the peaks of any personality’s inspiration, and the first ever Simply You Magazine (SYM) Lifestyle and Fashions Awards held over the weekend saw up to 15 local personalities walking away with a big prize.

The event took place at the packed National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) on Saturday night.

The awards, which were aimed at celebrating Namibians who are making an impact in the local entertainment industry, saw Samuel Kapepo, who has changed his life for the better, and draws inspiration from his difficult past to transform the lives of people living in abject poverty in Ombili in Katutura and beyond, walking away with the biggest award – christened the SYM Diamond Award.

Other top awards were Favourite Fashion Designer of the Year which went to Taati Sibolile, Favourite Celebrity Couple which was scooped by producer K-Boss and his wife Sally, Best Stylist of the Year awarded to Aubrey Tjerivanga, and Best Emerging Fashion Designer won by Ndapandula ‘Ndapcee’ Kashanu.

The event also saw the recognition of the Favourite Comedian in the country awarded to Big Mitch, as well as Favourite Blogger awarded to Leah Misika.

In the modelling category, Meriam Kaxuxwena won Best Female Model, while Jeremiah Jeremiah was crowned Best Male Model.

Hip-hop singer and actor Dice won the Best Local Actor, after his impressive skills on the Third Will TV series, while Andrew Ingo was awarded as the Favorite Photographer.

Other categories included Favourite Make-up Artist, won by Miss Jey, Favourite Radio Personality awarded to Sunet van Wyk, and Favourite DJ awarded to KFC DJs.

Organisers say the official handover of the cash prizes will be announced soon, whereby they will also be announcing the amount of the awards.

Despite that, the event was hosted with the biggest red carpet ever which started outside the venue in Robert Mugabe Avenue and saw fashionistas showing off their well-designed outfits.

Namibian actor for South African soapie Generations, Dalton Ashikoto, was the guest speaker, and walked the audience through his journey as an actor, and encouraged the guests to go for what they love.

South African celebrity Maps Maponye was also seen at the occasion as an invited guest.