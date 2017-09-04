Arrest warrant out for ex-prosecutor

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Former public prosecutor Anthony Wilson, who is to stand trial on 10 charges of fraud, theft and corruption and using his office for self-gratification, failed to make an appearance in court last week.

This resulted in the court issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Wilson followed in the footsteps of his co-accused Congolese national Kennedy Thiongo Kasume by not appearing in court as scheduled for the start of their trial on Friday before magistrate Alexis Diergaardt in Windhoek.

The court is now busy tracing Wilson, and Kasume, who has not been in court on numerous occasions.

The pair were released on bail of N$10,000 each last year after their arrest in connection with allegedly using an office or position to obtain gratification by scrapping charges from the court system and stealing a charge sheet.

The prosecution alleges that Wilson used his position as a state prosecutor employed by the office of the prosecutor general and having access to police criminal dockets, to steal a charge sheet.

Wilson then withdrew the criminal charges levelled against Kennedy Thiongo Kasume (second accused in the case). Wilson falsely wrote a letter to magistrate Vanessa Stanley that the complainant in Kasume’s case had written a letter of withdrawal, stating that he wanted to have the charges against Kasume withdrawn.

It is alleged that he did the same thing in the case of Alex Kagasheka, who had opened a case against Kasume.

If that was not enough, Wilson enticed the police to release a motor vehicle that they impounded.

Wilson also had investigations of theft against Kasume discontinued by having the police discontinue the docket with reasons that it was a civil matter and ensured that the odds were in Kasume’s favour.

The court postponed the matter to October 13 for the tracing of the accused.