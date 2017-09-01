Witnesses sought in corruption case

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is requesting members of the public to assist in tracing three witnesses who are needed take the stand in a corruption case currently unfolding in Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court.

According to ACC spokesperson Albertus Mbanga, the trio who reside at the coast are vital to the corruption case the ACC is spearheading.

The three are Kutyowa Akwilinus Shikale, a Namibian male, ID 860808 00888, whose last known address is Erf 32, Omuthiya Street, Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay; Vatileni Shivute, a Namibian male, ID 880704 0025, whose last known address is Erf 6612, Twhangana Street, Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay; and Efraim Mwalopange, also a Namibian male, ID 860214 00682, whose last known address is Erf 32, Omuthiya Street, Walvis Bay.

Mbanga noted that the trio should immediately get in touch with the Anti-Corruption Commission’s regional office in Swakopmund or alternatively contact the investigating officer, Steven Kativa on 064-418312 or 081-2776767; or senior investigating officer Frieda Kanyama on 064-418312 or 081-2929480; or Nelius Becker, chief of investigation and prosecution on 081-1299215.

Should any member of the public have any information on the whereabouts of Shikale, Shivute or Mwalopange they should not hesitate to contact the aforementioned ACC investigative officers.