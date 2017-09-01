STAR OF THE WEEK: Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA)

Our Star of the Week is the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) charity commonly known as the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) for the praiseworthy work in supplementing government programmes in the Rundu Urban constituency and the country at large. The councilor of the Rundu Urban constituency, Victoria Kauma said Government alone cannot do things on its own thus it needs a helping hand from different stakeholders such as non-governmental orgnaisations, community based orgnaisations and churches in taking the lead. The SDA this week hosted an event on HIV/AIDS where Kauma praised the church. New Era congratulates the church for the ‘good job’ in a time when some ‘churches’ are milking thousands of dollars from their congregants as well as exploiting them in all ways unimaginable.