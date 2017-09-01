Rhino horn suspect still on the run

Maria Amakali

Windhoek

Nan Chen, the Chinese national accused of illegally dealing in wildlife products, is still on the run from the police.

Nan, 29, was arrested last year with fellow Chinese Yanghui Lu, 41, after being found in possession of fresh rhino horns with a combined weight of 5.5 kg.

Nan failed to make a court appearance for the third time.

The pair were each granted bail of N$300,000 in April on condition they make their mandatory court appearance.

Chen’s bail has been forfeited to the State, which fears Nan may have fled to his country of origin.

The duo face charges of possession and dealing in illegal wildlife products.

In court they have denied ever having a hand in any illegal dealings, stating they are not the only ones who had access to the flat they resided at.

Nan and Yanghui were busted by the police at their rented flat in Eros, Windhoek in January 2016 with rhino horns weighing 5.5 kg.

A poaching kit containing a hunting rifle and bullets were also found at the flat.

The pair were in Namibia on work visas.

Lu’s defence counsel Mbushandje Ntinda asked if his client’s bail conditions could be amended.

Ntinda informed the court that since his client’s passport has been confiscated he has been experiencing difficulties at the bank and with the police.

Yanghui, who has been residing in the country for an extended period since 2001, has business dealings in the north and is said to be working on a mass housing project in Katima Mulilo, which has now been put on hold

State prosecutor Rowan van Wyk explained that the accused could be given his passport to make copies of that can be certified for use.

Since investigations have been finalised, the magistrate Venessa Stanley postponed the matter to November 10 for the case to be forwarded to the prosecutor-general for a decision.