Prof Lumumba to deliver two lectures in Windhoek

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Renowned Kenyan lawyer and academic Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, affectionately known as PLO Lumumba, is scheduled to arrive in Windhoek next week, on invitation of New Era Publication Corporation, to deliver two public lectures on Wednesday, September 6.

The public lectures are anchored around the theme ‘African Leadership, Development and Sharing of National Resources’ and are split into two, namely a corporate breakfast address starting at 08h00 and another session for the public, starting at 18h00 on the same day.

Lumumba served as the director of Kenya’s Anti-Corruption Commission from September 2010 to August 2011 and is currently the director of the Kenya School of Law, a post he has held since 2014.

An eloquent lawyer, he holds a PhD in Laws of the Sea from the University of Ghent in Belgium. He is also a staunch Pan-Africanist and has delivered several powerful speeches alluding to or about African solutions to African problems.

He is an admirer of Patrice Lumumba and Thomas Sankara, the assassinated revolutionary leaders of the DRC and the Burkina Faso, respectively.

Lumumba rates Namibia highly, but believes the country would be a better place for its inhabitants if the thorny land issue is properly addressed.

New Era Publication Corporation CEO Dr Audrin Mathe, commenting on the visit, said: “We see our mandate – which is to inform, educate and entertain – broadly, and that it cannot be confined to putting out a newspaper every day.

“Professor Lumumba is an embodiment of all those three aspects and we’re extremely excited that he agreed to come educate, inform and entertain us with his witty, but deeply intellectual engagement.”

Corporate tables for the breakfast event are selling for N$10,000, while tickets for the evening lecture are available for N$220 at Computicket outlets across the country.

Both events will take place at the Gateway Conference Centre, situated at the corner of Florence Nightingale and Hans Dietrich Genscher streets at the entrance to Khomasdal. Further information about the event can be obtained from New Era’s head office, telephone number 061-273300.