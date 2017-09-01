Detective testifies in German’s ‘murder’

Maria Amakali

Windhoek

One of the detectives who was present at the crime scene of German national Michael Breder, who was shot by his former lover Anthea Arnold, took the stand to explain the nature of a note found six years back.

Detective Sergeant Paulus Namindo explained that on the date in question, he was informed by his colleague of a handwritten note found in the deceased’s house.

“I took the note from the table and it was written, ‘I did it because he infected me with HIV and I feel nothing about it.’ I think the accused killed the deceased because of that problem,” explained Namindo.

Thirty-two-year-old Arnold is standing trial for murder in connection with the death of 52-year-old Breder whom she had dated for five years. Breder’s corpse was found with a bullet in his car.

The prosecution says that on May 15, 2011 Arnold took her former boyfriend’s handgun and shot him while seated in his car in Windhoek’s Southern Industrial Area.

Arnold, although having confessed to the killing to one of the state witnesses, has however denied guilt in court, stating that she acted in self-defence.

She explained that Breder had invited her to his home where he was drinking and became aggressive towards her.

They were seated in the car when an argument broke out, which resulted in Breder assaulting her. To defend herself, Arnold reached for Breder’s gun and shot him once.

According to the autopsy report, Breder was hit by a bullet that passed through his spinal column, aorta and heart. The report further indicated the gunshot was fired from a distance of less than 15 centimetres.

Arnold has been in police custody since her arrest in June of last year following her failure to show up for court proceedings.

Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi postponed the matter to September 14 for continuation of trial.

Arnold was represented by Mbanga Siyomunji, with Erastus Hatutale prosecuting.