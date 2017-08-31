Volvo S60 Polestar has been updated

Staff Reporter

Polestar, Volvo Cars’ performance brand, has unveiled the 2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar, complete with additional aerodynamic components made from lightweight carbon fibre which increase downforce by 30 per cent for improved performance and handling. A limited number of 1 500 vehicles will be produced for the global market, with all cars receiving a unique number on the tread plate.

Only 23 S60 Polestar examples will be sold in Southern Africa, with local deliveries commencing towards the end of 2017. One special-order V60 Polestar will also be delivered, and it will be the only one of its kind in South Africa.

The new aerodynamic exterior package has been developed jointly by the engineers of Polestar and Cyan Racing, Polestar’s motorsport partner, with data and learnings derived directly from the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) where the team is currently involved in the title fight.

The aerodynamic enhancements include a new front splitter, side sills and a rear spoiler extension, all made from lightweight carbon fibre. The new components improve grip and high-speed stability, providing a car with the duality of being at ease in everyday driving as well as providing the driver with further control and feedback on an inspiring stretch of road or during an evasive manoeuvre for example.

Many of these components were developed and tested during Polestar Cyan Racing’s recently-revealed secret Nürburgring test where an S60 Polestar claimed the record for the fastest four-door road legal car around the infamous Nordschleife circuit, conducted in 2016.

Other visual changes for the updated model include high-gloss black Polestar diamond cut wheels, carbon fibre door mirror casings and a new colour – Bursting Blue metallic. The interior has been updated with new seat upholstery, blue contrast stitching and Polestar embroidering.

More than 250 components have been changed compared to the ‘standard’ S60 to create a car with all the usability and practicality of the Volvo S60 and V60, but also delivering all-year round sports car performance. Key component changes include the adjustable Öhlins shock absorber system and six-piston Brembo brake callipers with 371 mm discs.

The S60 and V60 Polestar retain the award-winning 270 kW Drive-E petrol engine, one of the most powerful four-cylinder production engines in the world, yet with fuel consumption and emissions at a leading level of 7.8-litre per 100 km and 179 g/km CO2.

“The updated S60 and V60 Polestar models are the pinnacle of our road car programmes that we have been developing successfully since our first road car was launched in 2013,” says Jörgen Ronstad, Vice President, Product Strategy & Management at Polestar.

“The aerodynamic enhancements, combined with other small but important changes, further enhances our base philosophy of a performance car for all roads and conditions, transferring technology and learnings from track to road.”