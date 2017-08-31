Summertime changes on Sunday

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Namibians will adjust their clocks an hour forward of the current wintertime when the country changes to summertime at exactly 02h00 Sunday morning.

“At 02h00 on Sunday 3 September Namibians have to turn their clocks forward one hour to enter summertime, which is two hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time,” Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology announced yesterday.

The practice is in accordance with the Namibian Time Act of 1994, which regulates wintertime and summertime in Namibia. The Act stipulates that Namibia enters summertime at 02h00 on the first Sunday in September, the information permanent secretary reiterated.

This will be the last year that Namibians are required to change their time zone after the majority of respondents consulted by a parliamentary committee expressed their opposition to the annual time change. The Zambezi Region was the only region that did not have to change its time zone.