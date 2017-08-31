No boxer is bigger than MTC Sunshine brand – Tobias

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

Following widespread reports about a brewing feud between him and boxer Paulus ‘The Rock’ Ambunda, Namibia’s multiple award-winning boxing promoter Nestor ‘Sunshine’ Tobias says the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy brand is far too big to be ruined by the mere departure of a boxer.

This week Ambunda officially announced that he has severed ties with the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy to join Salute Boxing Academy.

On the other hand, Tobias insisted that Ambunda cannot join Salute as he is still contracted to his academy and therefore still has binding contractual obligations towards his boxing school.

But Ambunda, who become a two-time world champion under the stewardship of Tobias, has since insisted that he has no official contract with Tobias and only a gentleman’s agreement was in place all along – hence he is free to join Salute.

Speaking to New Era Sport on the sidelines of yesterday’s press conference, where he announced the ‘No Mercy Part 7’ Boxing Bonanza slated for the Windhoek Country Club Resort & Casino on September 9, a coolheaded Tobias again maintained that he has a contract with the former world champion, but remained hesitant to indulge further in the topic, saying he can’t openly discuss contractual matters with the media.

Asked if he would pursue the legal route, as it appears Ambunda has breached his contract, Tobias simply responded: “That would be a waste of my time. What will I even gain from that? It will simply be a waste. Besides the principles and norms of contracts, to be honest the boxer’s departure really means nothing and as an academy we are in no crisis at all. The MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy brand is bigger than any boxer and it will remain that way. We are in no class to respond or get into petty fights. My record and the academy’s record speaks for itself.”

Ambunda was this week unveiled by Salute Boxing Academy along with former champions Vikapita ‘Beast Master’ Meroro and Wilberforce Shihepo, both also previously with the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy.