NamPower to increase power supply

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva

Although acknowledging that Namibia cannot continue to be reliant on power from neighbouring countries, NamPower’s MD Kahenge Simson Haulofu denied claims the power utility is in a power crisis.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting at the Ongwediva Trade Fair on Tuesday night, Kahenge said the power utility is challenged to be self-dependent in supplying power to the rest of the country.

“Namibia should wake up one day feeling confident that should anything happen to our neighbours we are catered for. And that is what we don’t have and that is the crisis we are referring to,” said Haulofu.

However, he said the power utility is working around the clock to increase power supply in the country.

He said NamPower in collaboration with its partner Namcor is hard at work to ensure the 885 MW Kudu gas project is on track.

In the next few months the regulating sales agreement of the Kudu project is expected to be completed, which will be followed by a financial closure.

While the project has been moving at a snail’s pace, Namcor now has a new partner BW offshore. The project is finally coming together and in the near future reduce power congestion.

NamPower is also in the process of constructing the over N$800 million, 190km single circuit 400kV feeding line from the north to the south to further alleviate congestion.

Haulofu said the Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia-Zizabona power project, which targets to connect the four countries, is also moving at a snail’s pace though it is coming together.

He said a lot of things regarding the project are not in place but they are looking forward to the conclusion of the planning agreements.

The 400/300kV interconnector line is envisaged to establish the required infrastructure to interconnect the four countries.