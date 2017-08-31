Hitman out to prove he’s getting better with age

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

Namibia’s WBO Africa lightweight champion Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses will be out to prove he’s getting better, sharper and amazingly faster with age when he puts his title on the line against Tanzania’s Saidi Mundi.

Hitman will confront Mundi in the main fight of the ‘No Mercy Part 7’ Boxing Bonanza on September 9 at the Windhoek Country Club Resort & Casino. The bonanza will be hosted and promoted by Namibia’s leading boxing school – the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy.

The Namibian veteran former WBA lightweight world champion, now ranked number 4 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), boasts an impressive record of 39 wins and 3 losses with 24 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Mundi on the other hand also holds a credible record of 19 wins and 3 losses, complimented by 11 knockouts.

“I trained and prepared well for this fight while in the USA accompanying Julius Indongo. I feel I’m in great shape and ready to win this fight. Every fight is important but this fight is even more significant because a win puts me right in the mix as a world title contender. I have been there before and would surely like to get another opportunity to fight for a world title. This will be the mission with this fight. I am still the best in the world and looking to putting up a great show for the fans on September 9,” said a confident Moses.

The main undercard will see Namibia’s most prominent prospect and future tipped world champion Sakaria ‘Desert Storm’ Lukas defending his WBO Africa featherweight title against Mudde Rabisa of Uganda.

Lukas remains undefeated in 19 fights and is now ranked number 5 in the world by the World Boxing Organization (WBO). A win is crucial in putting him in the top three.

“I am feeling great, I am in great shape physically and mentally; I am happy with my current world ranking that has just improved. I am now number 5 in the world in a very tough weight division, and I know my time will come soon to showcase my boxing talent to the world. For now, I have Rabisa in front of me and I take my opponent very seriously. He is more experienced than me in terms of the number of fights, but I am more talented and this fight means everything to me,” said Lukas.

The third world title fight on the night will see the return of Jeremiah ‘No Respect’ Nakathila, who recently joined the MTC Sunshine camp. Jeremiah will challenge Said Chino from Tanzania for the vacant WBO Africa junior lightweight title. Nakathila goes into this fight with an impressive 13 fights with only 1 loss.

“I am looking forward to becoming an Africa champion again. I narrowly lost my title in Russia a year ago and this fight gives me the opportunity to get back in the world ratings. I am excited about joining MTC Sunshine Promotions – they have always promoted my fights but I have now joined their gym on a full-time basis to elevate my career. I am taking this fight seriously and promise my fans to deliver just that,” remarked Nakathila.

General tickets sell for N$200 per person while VIP tables seating 10 persons sell for N$10,000.

This is a massive fight night involving Namibia and Africa’s top talent and seats are very limited. Tickets are available at Computicket.