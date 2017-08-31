FNB pumps N$145,000 in OATF

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

FNB Namibia has once again reiterated its commitment to the Ongwediva Trade Fair with a sponsorship of N$145,000. The week-long trade fair ends this Saturday.

“At FNB Namibia we recognise the importance of SMEs and entrepreneurship as drivers of economic growth and poverty reduction. Our interventions are geared towards unlocking the productivity, marketability, competitiveness and job-creating potential in-country to help Namibian businesses to internationalize their operations beyond Ongwediva, Windhoek and South Africa, and even beyond the African continent,” said Martha Murorua, executive officer, Consumer Banking.

“SMEs are the biggest source of untapped growth potential and will be generating the bulk of the jobs that will be required by ready men and women.”

FNB Namibia is aware that SMEs can only grow and prosper in the proper business environment and with support and services that allow them to attract financing, human capital, networks and markets. “This is why FNB is particularly excited about our SME value proposition; a special fund aimed at upcoming SMEs that have bankable business ideas but lack sufficient collateral or capital to set up the business.

“The objective of the SME Special Fund is to support, develop and grow the SME sector by providing the necessary funding while the FNB Namibia Holdings Foundation continues partnerships with external vendors to provide technical assistance and education on a sustainable basis,” she says.