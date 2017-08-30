Home Crime and Courts Video: Police foil robbery attempt Crime and CourtsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Police foil robbery attempt August 30, 201700 tweet Police foil robbery attempt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crime and CourtsVideo: Underage girl escorted by city police Crime and CourtsVideo: Four survive nearly fatal accident WorldVideo: Western Bypass gets new speed limitLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 9 − = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 27.3 ° C 28 ° 26 ° 9% 3.6kmh 0%Thu 21 °Fri 19 °Sat 20 °Sun 26 °Mon 24 ° #TRENDINGMother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016Weathering Africa’s commercial real estate storm August 24, 2017FNB streamlines customer queries August 24, 2017Video: Underage girl escorted by city police August 29, 2017Load more 35,762FollowersFollow14,235FollowersFollow