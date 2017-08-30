Miss Princess Namibia 2017 queens crowned

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek

Charzel Jacobs, 6, from Rosh Pinah, who represented the //Kharas Region in the Miss Princess Namibia 2017 beauty pageant, has been crowned the queen in the 3-6-year age category, having won the highest number of votes (4,101).

Michelle Matcovich from Windhoek won in the age group category of 11-14 with 294 votes, while Drew-Anna Engelbrecht also from //Kharas Region won the 7-10 age category with 247 votes.

Thirty young girls who were finalists in the online voting competition were tasked with community service, donating winter clothing and feeding the elderly with the help of the community.

This was part of their project to participate in the competition. The top three winners will represent Namibia at the Miss Toddlers and Tween of the World in South Africa next year.

“It was a special moment for me, because I worked so hard and I deserved the crown because I can do more for my country,” says Charzel, adding that she is very happy and thankful to her community who helped her with some donations.

She also says she will work hard to help more people: “I am only a small girl but I have a big task to do.”

Jacobs started modelling when she was selected as a representative of the //Kharas Region at Miss Long Beach in Swakopmund last year, where she was crowned first princess and won the Public’s Choice award.

The Miss Princess Namibia contest is an annual event held during the August school holidays.