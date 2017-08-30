Fourth Children’s Art Fest in October

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek

The fourth annual Children Arts And Cultural Festival by ChiNamibia Arts Education for Development will take place on October 14 at the Katutura Soccer House. Organiser Kapena Vetira says the festival’s main objective is to celebrate Namibian and African culture at large.

“The festival gives a platform to children between nine and 18 [years old] to express their views on different issues affecting our communities through performing arts in the form of drama, poetry, storytelling, songs and dances,” she says.

The event also aims at educating the children about the importance of culture and why we need to preserve culture for future generations. “Last year, we were joined by children from Zimbabwe performing their cultural dances and theatre performances,” Vetira says.

This year the organisers are planning to have up to 150 children.

“We will have performances, like cultural dances, storytelling, and theatre performance, poetry in mother languages, songs and theatre therapy sessions for the performers. We will also have fun activities for kids and refreshments.”

Those interested in the festival are encouraged to book their stalls to sell or market their products at the event for N$200. More information can be obtained via email: chinamibia@gmail.com.

ChiNamibia is a non-profit making organisation that educates, develops and empowers children and young people through arts and culture. It yearly celebrates events like the International Mother Language Day, an Initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

It also hosts workshops for young people with the sponsorship of the Finnish government through their embassy in Namibia, as well as the National Arts Council and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Vetira noted.