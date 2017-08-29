Young riders come of age at Omaruru BMX

Staff Reporter

Omaruru

RMB Namibia, through the FNB Namibia Foundation Trust, has sponsored an amount of about N$220,000 towards the Early-Rider Development BMX programme under the auspices of the Namibian Cycling Federation (NCF).

According to RMB corporate social investment chairman Ray Auala, this particular programme is part of RMB’s corporate social investment drive in Namibia. “We enjoy the enthusiasm and dedication of the children and are proud that we are part of teaching them a new skill, while at the same time ensuring that children enjoy a healthy sport outdoors.”

One of the events forming part of the programme was staged in Omaruru earlier this month and attracted a total of 49 children, aged between 6 and 16 years from 12 different schools in the Erongo Region. The BMX fifth day was staged at the open ground of the town’s largest residential area Ozondje with riders giving it their all to manage the 200 metres, with plenty of corners, including stretches of hard gravel and soft sand surface.

Each participant received a certificate, while the top three winners in each age category were also awarded medals and a gold certificate.