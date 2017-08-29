Home Crime and Courts Video: Underage girl escorted by city police Crime and CourtsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Underage girl escorted by city police August 29, 201702 tweet Underage girl escorted by city police RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crime and CourtsVideo: Four survive nearly fatal accident WorldVideo: Western Bypass gets new speed limit Crime and CourtsVideo: Katutura street brawlLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here four + one = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 26.5 ° C 27 ° 26 ° 9% 3.1kmh 0%Wed 20 °Thu 23 °Fri 20 °Sat 26 °Sun 26 ° #TRENDINGMother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016Weathering Africa’s commercial real estate storm August 24, 2017Letshego’s IPO to increase NSX market cap by N$2.4 billion August 15, 2017FNB streamlines customer queries August 24, 2017Load more 35,765FollowersFollow14,224FollowersFollow