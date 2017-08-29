Summerdown Summer Cup to be bigger and better

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

The 2017 edition of the popular Summer Cup will this year again take place at Summerdown, a village about 156 kilometres from Gobabis and 39 kilometres from Otjinene.

The Summer Cup, sponsored by Capacity and Air Conditioning and held under the patronage of the Hochfield Sport Association, is held routinely at Summerdown and aims at welcoming the summer weather through thrilling football action.

As has been the case over the past few years, the weekend-long tournament continues to grow in stature and for this year the organisers have lined up some great prizes for the various winners.

The tournament will take place on the weekend of September 30 and October 1. The main draw is scheduled for September 2 at the Summerdown shop, where a total of 32 teams will be pitted against each.

This year’s winner will walk away with N$18,000, a trophy and 20 gold medals, while runners-up are guaranteed to take home N$9,000 and 20 silver medals. The two semis losers will each pocket N$4,000 as consolation prize.

Registration fee is N$1,600 per team and teams are allowed to deposit their registration fees into the following bank account: Hochfield Sport Association; 2000229730 Bank Windhoek or they may alternatively contact Samule on 081-1221443.