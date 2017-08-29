Politician wants to buy problem lions

Clemans Miyanicwe

Khorixas

Khorixas Constituency Councillor Elias /Aro Xoagub last Wednesday revealed at the North West Communal Conservancy Chairpersons Forum that he wants to buy problem wildlife.

More than eighty delegates applauded Xoagub when he expressed his intent ‘’to buy all problem lions and other wildlife and do business with them”.

He said that if conservancies allow he would do it. Xoagub also asked for a review of the salaries of conservancy staff and game guards.

“We talk about reviews, reviews. It’s important we also talk about review of salaries as its part of fighting poverty,” Xoagub said.

Xoagub, who owns Aba /Huab campsite, did not reveal much on the plan to buy problem wildlife and what business he would do with these wild animals.

New Era’s attempts to get him to shed more light on his programme were futile as Xoagub did not call back or text back although he said he would call back.

Aba /Huab campsite is a popular tourist establishment in the Twyfelfontien area.

Some conservancy members New Era spoke to welcomed Xoagub’s plan but wanted to know where he would keep the problem animals.

Epupa Constituency Councillor Nguzu Muharukua praised the organizers for the occasion but asked for proper training for conservancy staff so that they can make informed decisions.

Muharukua said that specific positions in the conservancy need specific requirements such as that of chairperson, treasurer and secretary.

Muharukua also said: “Conservancies are like a cattle post. It’s a reserve and when times are hard it’s used therefore the stakeholders, chairpersons and committee have to look after the reserve.”

The forum was opened by the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, last Tuesday and was also attended by the Governor of Kunene Region, Angelika Muharukua, as well as top officials from the ministry.

More than 40 conservancies from Kunene and Erongo regions attended the meeting.