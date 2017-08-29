Only two survive from old SPYL central committee

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Only two members of the previous central committee of the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) were re-elected to the structure at the congress held in Katima Mulilo over the weekend. The outgoing central committee was elected at the league’s last congress in 2012 and served for a five-year term.

Tuyeni Kandume and Lazarus Shitenga were the only two members of the previous central committee to be retained.

Some members of the outgoing central committee did not seek re-election due to age, while those that took a shot at re-election – apart from Kandume and Shitenga – failed in their bid.

The SPYL congress endorsed Ephraim Nekongo as secretary and Christine Haindaka as deputy secretary. Mandela Kapere and Meryam Nghidipo withdrew from the race as candidates for the secretary’s position – leaving Nekongo as the sole contender.

Haindaka went into congress as one of three contestants for the deputy secretary’s position, but her two rivals withdrew at last minute, thus handing her the candidacy on a platter.

Nekongo yesterday declined to discuss his vision as the new SPYL secretary, saying he would soon share with the public what he intends to achieve over the coming five years.

“I’m yet to appoint my five nominees to the central committee, as is the requirement. I don’t want to talk about my plans yet until all these processes are completed,” he told New Era.

“Also, I was already misquoted in one newspaper yesterday, so I’d be careful not to say much for now,” he added.

Nekongo, who hails from Oshana Region, also declined to comment on the impact his inevitable migration to Windhoek to take up the new job in full-time capacity would have on his business in Oshakati. He also serves as regional secretary of the National Youth Council (NYC) in Oshana.

The SPYL central committee has 50 members in total. These include 30 elected members, the five nominees of the league secretary, 14 regional secretaries and the secretary of the Swapo Pioneers Movement.

Lsted below are the results of the SPYL central committee elections after the zebra-style (50/50 gender balance) was implemented:

1. Martha Akser

2. Gerson Dumeni

3. Emilia Uupindi

4. Lazarus Shitenga

5. Meryam Nghidipo

6. Bernhard Wakudumo

7. Brideness Tembwe

8. Jekonia Iifo

9. Iswarin Rooi

10. Samuel Paulus

11. Martha Jacobs

12. Hofni Iipinge

13. Hermine Sivambo

14. Marius Sheya

15. Shipola Shihepo

16. Gert Titus

17. Uveniko Negonga

18. Akser Mwafangeyo

19. Angelika Mukosho

20. Ernst Karimbue

21. Fani Kaundu

22. Alexandel Teofelus

23. Sesilia Haufiku

24. Linken Chibozu

25. Hilya Nakanyala

26. Samson Nghilumbwa

27. Ndahafa Hapulile

28. Willem Amutenya

29. Tuyeni Kandume

30. Eliphas Hengari