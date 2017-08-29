Nekongo vows to revamp SPYL

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo

The newly elected Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo has vowed to revamp the youth league and make it great again. He made these remarks on Sunday evening at Katima Mulilo shortly after being officially confirmed as the new SPYL leader.

He said he intends to have a “collective leadership” whereby decisions will be made as a whole, and that everything regarding SPYL will be communicated through its secretary for information.

“Maybe the days are now gone when I will use the word I. This is going to be a collective leadership in a sense that the media don’t even call me to say what is your position on what – you will call the secretary for information and find out what is the position of Swapo Party Youth League?” he said.

He added that the new leadership would see that they unite and respect each other – from districts to regions and the country at large.

He said it is only through unity that the youth will be able to play a significant role in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

“Of particular importance – we should embark upon a knowledge-based economy, scientific research, proper planning and hard work in order to succeed. We will be talking less and doing more,” he said.

Nekongo also pointed out that although some people will be disappointed that the “zombie is in charge” the new leadership pledges its loyalty to the mother body.

“The Swapo Party Youth League remains a militant organ of Swapo Party, and a champion for the aspirations of the Namibian youth,” he said. Nekongo also stressed that the SPYL has passed the resolution to rally behind President Hage Geingob to take up the party presidency at the upcoming Swapo congress.

Nekongo and his deputy Christine Haindaka were elected uncontested for the secretary positions, after other candidates withdrew at the 11th hour, in a move that has been seen by many to have been the plan all along.

In her remarks Haindaka described the outcome of the elections as a “knockout”.

In addition, 30 central committee members from the 13 regions except Otjozondjupa who didn’t attend the congress were elected and sworn in.