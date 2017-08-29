KBF receives boxing equipment from German Embassy

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

The Khomas Boxing Federation (KBF) yesterday received boxing equipment worth N$80,000 from the German Embassy, with more than seven boxing clubs in Khomas set to benefit from the timely donation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at a local hotel in Windhoek yesterday, German Ambassador to Namibia Christian Schlaga said boxing has over the years proven to be a preferred vehicle to drive social and economic transformation and since development through sport is top of their agenda as an embassy, they saw it befitting to make the donation.

““We always align the importance of sport with acceptable lifestyles, health and personality development. Our aim is to help these youngsters become better adults who will contribute to nation building and also become productive citizens of Namibia.

We bought this equipment to help improve and continue training youngsters in the field of boxing and hopefully lead them to much greater heights,” said Schlaga, who appealed to the KBF leadership to make sure the equipment is put to good use by the respective beneficiaries.

KBF president Taks Naule heaped praise on the German Embassy for coming to their rescue and helping them in making sure the dreams of Namibia’s upcoming boxing stars are realised and they are accorded an opportunity showcase their talent. Naule assured that equipment would be distributed fairly to all KBF affiliated clubs and special emphasis will be placed on small clubs struggling with basic boxing equipment. He added that the equipment would come in handy in terms of sharply promoting Olympic-style boxing not only in the Khomas Region, but also throughout the country. In conclusion Naule – a former WBA Pan-African super lightweight champion – said all the nitty-gritty around the distribution of the new equipment would be shared with all the clubs at this weekend’s KBF Championship, slated for the After School Centre in Katutura.