FNB HQ gets five-star rating

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The FNB head office at Parkside in Windhoek has officially received a Five-Star Green Star Africa As Built rating from the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA). This is the only As Built Project (i.e. construction completed, operational, new building) in Africa, outside of South Africa, and the first 5-star rating in Namibia, and Africa outside of SA.

Sarel van Zyl, CEO of FNB Namibia Holdings said, “Our building is the first As Built-rated building outside of South Africa, as well as the first 5-star rating outside of South Africa. We are immensely proud of this achievement and once again thank all involved parties who have made this possible. This is a great achievement and a testament to hard work by the construction and operational team.”

The Five-Star Green Star SA certified rating recognises “South African Excellence” and carries a weighted score of between 60 and 74. The project achieved 55 points in its design rating in 2014/2015, which is a comfortable 4-star Rating. The threshold for a 4-star Rating is 45 points, and FNB achieved in excess of 10 points. A 5-star rating requires 60 points to be certified. The project achieved 64 points in its final As Built rating.